Emfo LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.10.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $510.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

