Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC reduced its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance comprises approximately 4.1% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Emfo LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 51.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on REFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.06.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 61.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.61%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

