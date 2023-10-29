The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after buying an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 3,187,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

