Emfo LLC Grows Position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,361 shares during the quarter. P3 Health Partners comprises about 2.5% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.30% of P3 Health Partners worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 206,542 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Insider Activity at P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners ( NASDAQ:PIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $164,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,305,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,228,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,400. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

