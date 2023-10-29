Emfo LLC Has $567,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

