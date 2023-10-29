Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $373.43 million and $17.64 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001365 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001272 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,218,546,948 coins and its circulating supply is 5,794,018,809,672 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

