JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $185.85 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $185.85 million and $15.71 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,099,999,876 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

