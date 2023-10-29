Wojak Finance Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $7,550.95 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

