CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0038

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $292,151.90 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,353.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00198789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.39 or 0.00717211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.00473368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00147639 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

