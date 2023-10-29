Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 59,053 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,053 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of American International Group worth $98,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

