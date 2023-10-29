Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3,957.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fortinet worth $104,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $56.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

