Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 733,402 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,402 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $94,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

