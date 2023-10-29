Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $119.87 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 865,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,202 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $119,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.10 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

