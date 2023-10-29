Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $94.55 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cintas worth $94,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $496.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $405.63 and a one year high of $525.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

