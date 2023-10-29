Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,812,000 after acquiring an additional 199,923 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $355.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $375.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

