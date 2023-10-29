Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,593,756 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,593,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $132,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,885,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,159,000 after buying an additional 434,547 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Arch Capital Group stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.
Arch Capital Group Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
