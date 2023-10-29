SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 827,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 850,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

