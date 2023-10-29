Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 779,214 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 720.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,214 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Intuitive Surgical worth $303,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $11,164,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

