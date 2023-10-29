Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 25,237 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Booking worth $258,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,248.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,746.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,036.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,857.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,771.32 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.