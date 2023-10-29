Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Copa Trading Down 1.5 %

CPA stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.