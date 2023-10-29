SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,256 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

