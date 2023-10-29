SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

