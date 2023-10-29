SPC Financial Inc. Buys 11,499 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

PTIN opened at $24.80 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

