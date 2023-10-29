Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.44

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.44 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 41.02 ($0.50). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 42.05 ($0.52), with a volume of 789,764 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Metro Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.28. The firm has a market cap of £72.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,205.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

