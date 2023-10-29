TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.40

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.40 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 95.20 ($1.17). TwentyFour Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.17), with a volume of 341,315 shares.

TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.39. The company has a market cap of £713.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,180.00.

TwentyFour Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33,333.33%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

