SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 2.16% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $17,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

ILCV stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $742.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $69.42.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.