SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average of $273.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

