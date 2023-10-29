SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $232.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.