43,477 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XHB opened at $69.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

