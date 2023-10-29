Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Crane worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

