AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,807 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,756,000 after buying an additional 5,754,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.38 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

