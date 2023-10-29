AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,929 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.63 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average of $213.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.98% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

