AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,587 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 383.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $45.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

