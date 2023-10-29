22,774 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Corundum Trust Company INC

Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,504,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.