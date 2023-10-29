Corundum Trust Company INC Buys Shares of 9,317 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

