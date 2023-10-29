CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 17,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of CSX by 16.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 203,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

