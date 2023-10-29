Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

