General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $238.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

