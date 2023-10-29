Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,554 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PG&E by 210.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.