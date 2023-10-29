Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

