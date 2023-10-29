First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Robert Half by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

