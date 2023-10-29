ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after purchasing an additional 607,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

NASDAQ ON opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,342 shares of company stock worth $1,700,146 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

