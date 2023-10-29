First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

TSM opened at $85.99 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $445.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

