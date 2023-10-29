First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.61 and a 200 day moving average of $284.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

