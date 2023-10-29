Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.52 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 28.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

