W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $36.00-36.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $36.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40-16.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.58 billion.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GWW opened at $706.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $701.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $734.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

