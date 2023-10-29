Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,593 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tronox by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,729,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 920,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,064,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.