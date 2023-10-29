Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142,716 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $183.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.