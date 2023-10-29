Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $137.79 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

