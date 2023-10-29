Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACN opened at $290.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.02 and a 200-day moving average of $304.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.